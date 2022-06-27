Difference between revisions of "St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary"
St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province. It is an Anglican Church school.
History
St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
Students / Teachers / Courses
In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.
Location
Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Controversy
On 5 December 2021, a student at the school by the name of Livingstone Sunhwa went missing after being accused of, arrested, and punished for allegedly stealing from the school tuckshop. Searches for him intensified in June 2022 after his parents made an appeal to members of the public to help in searching for the boy. Remains believed to be of Livingstone were discovered in the area and were taken for forensics. Livingstone's mother alleged that the school head was the last person to see the boy.
