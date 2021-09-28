Difference between revisions of "St Michaels’ High School"
(Created page with "'''St Michaels’ High School''' Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact N...")
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|title=St Michaels’ High School
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
St Michaels’ High School (St Michaels Mission High School) is in Mhondoro, Mhondoro Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, Mhondoro Ngezi.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Mhondoro Ngezi ST MICHAELS
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
