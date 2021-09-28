Pindula

'''St Michaels' High School''' Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of Trust Schools. <br/> See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
 
'''St Michaels' High School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''St Michaels' High School''' (St Michaels Mission High School) is in [[Mhondoro]], [[Mhondoro Ngezi]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, Mhondoro Ngezi. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
Mhondoro
Ngezi ST MICHAELS
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
|title=St Michaels' High School
 
|title=St Michaels' High School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png

St Michaels’ High School (St Michaels Mission High School) is in Mhondoro, Mhondoro Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, Mhondoro Ngezi.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Mhondoro Ngezi ST MICHAELS To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

