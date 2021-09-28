Pindula

Difference between revisions of "St Michaels’ High School"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''St Michaels’ High School''' (St Michaels Mission High School) is in [[Mhondoro]], [[Mhondoro Ngezi]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
+
'''St Michaels’ High School''' (St Michaels Mission High School) is a [[Catholic Church]] mission school in [[Mhondoro]], [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
 +
 
 +
[[File:St Michael HS.jpg|thumb|St Michaels' High School badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 8: Line 10:
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, Mhondoro Ngezi. <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
Mhondoro
+
 
Ngezi ST MICHAELS
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
Line 38: Line 39:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 49: Line 45:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=St Michael HS.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 12:11, 28 September 2021

St Michaels’ High School (St Michaels Mission High School) is a Catholic Church mission school in Mhondoro, Mhondoro-Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.

St Michaels' High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, Mhondoro-Ngezi.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=St_Michaels’_High_School&oldid=110842"