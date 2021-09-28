Difference between revisions of "St Michaels’ High School"
St Michaels’ High School (St Michaels Mission High School) is a Catholic Church mission school in Mhondoro, Mhondoro-Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chief Murambwa, Ward 1, Mhondoro-Ngezi.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
