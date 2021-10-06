Difference between revisions of "St Patrick’s Secondary School"

The school is situated about 34km North East of Gweru City, in Chief Gambiza Communal areas.

St Patrick’s Secondary School was established in '''1969''' with an enrolment of eighty students and the teachers training centre was moved to Gweru ([[Mkoba Teachers College]]). The school closed during the liberation struggle, and after independence the school reopened and is now a High school with an enrolment of over eight hundred.

A hospital was then built and it served as a nurse training centre. <br/>

In '''1938''', more missionaries, Father Sagonda, Father Chryslo and Father Beatie came to St Patrick’s mission and they helped to set up a Teachers Training centre. Father Adams was the principal. <br/>

Father Adams came to Zimbabwe and set up a mission in '''1925'''. <br/>

St Patrick's Secondary School is 34 km north east of Gweru, Midlands Province, in Gambiza Communal lands.

Location

Address: Private Bag 9030 Gweru .

Telephone: 054 229 035

Email: saintpatrickshighschool@yahoo.com

Web: http://stpatricksonline.net/. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/patsohigh/



History

Father Adams came to Zimbabwe and set up a mission in 1925.

In 1938, more missionaries, Father Sagonda, Father Chryslo and Father Beatie came to St Patrick's mission and they helped to set up a Teachers Training centre. Father Adams was the principal.

A hospital was then built and it served as a nurse training centre.

St Patrick's Secondary School was established in 1969 with an enrolment of eighty students and the teachers training centre was moved to Gweru (Mkoba Teachers College). The school closed during the liberation struggle, and after independence the school reopened and is now a High school with an enrolment of over eight hundred. The school is situated about 34km North East of Gweru City, in Chief Gambiza Communal areas.

School Grounds

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Usher Secondary School at 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.

