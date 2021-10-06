Difference between revisions of "St Patrick’s Secondary School"
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|+
Web:<br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|title=St Patrick's Secondary School
|title=St Patrick’s Secondary School
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,
|+
|keywords=education,high schools,Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
St Patrick’s Secondary School is 34 km north east of [[Gweru],] Midlands Province, in Gambiza Communal lands.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Private Bag 9030 Gweru .
Telephone: 054 229 035
Cell:
Email: saintpatrickshighschool@yahoo.com
Web: http://stpatricksonline.net/. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/patsohigh/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Father Adams came to Zimbabwe and set up a mission in 1925.
In 1938, more missionaries, Father Sagonda, Father Chryslo and Father Beatie came to St Patrick’s mission and they helped to set up a Teachers Training centre. Father Adams was the principal.
A hospital was then built and it served as a nurse training centre.
St Patrick’s Secondary School was established in 1969 with an enrolment of eighty students and the teachers training centre was moved to Gweru (Mkoba Teachers College). The school closed during the liberation struggle, and after independence the school reopened and is now a High school with an enrolment of over eight hundred. The school is situated about 34km North East of Gweru City, in Chief Gambiza Communal areas.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Usher Secondary School at 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
|title=St Patrick’s Secondary School |title_mode=replace |keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level |description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe |image=Uploaded_file.png |image_alt=Wiki Logo }}