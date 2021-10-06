Difference between revisions of "St Patrick’s Secondary School"
'''St Patrick’s Secondary School''' is 34 km north east of [[Gweru],] [[Midlands Province]], in Gambiza Communal lands.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Secondary Schoolat , with a .% pass rate.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:47, 6 October 2021
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Private Bag 9030 Gweru .
Telephone: 054 229 035
Cell:
Email: saintpatrickshighschool@yahoo.com
Web: http://stpatricksonline.net/. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/patsohigh/
History
Father Adams came to Zimbabwe and set up a mission in 1925.
In 1938, more missionaries, Father Sagonda, Father Chryslo and Father Beatie came to St Patrick’s mission and they helped to set up a Teachers Training centre. Father Adams was the principal.
A hospital was then built and it served as a nurse training centre.
St Patrick’s Secondary School was established in 1969 with an enrolment of eighty students and the teachers training centre was moved to Gweru (Mkoba Teachers College). The school closed during the liberation struggle, and after independence the school reopened and is now a High school with an enrolment of over eight hundred. The school is situated about 34km North East of Gweru City, in Chief Gambiza Communal areas.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Patrick’s Secondary School at 50th, with a 72.73% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
|title=St Patrick’s Secondary School |title_mode=replace |keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level |description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe |image=Saint Patrick's High School.png |image_alt=Wiki Logo }}