Difference between revisions of "St Paul’s Musami"

'''St. Paul’s Musami''' received the award for the top dance team in '''2014''', in the AMDG Music and Dance Festival that encourages schools to acknowledge popular music and dance as part of the mainstream expressive arts curriculum.

St Paul’s Musami is near Murehwa, Murehwa District, Mashonaland East Province. It was ranked 62 with 67.8% pass rate in the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Location

Address: Musami Village, Headman Chitopo

History

St. Paul's High School is administered by the Society of Jesus. The Jesuit missions companions program out of London supports the mission.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Mixed / coeducational school, through A-levels.

The high school has a championship netball team.

Events

Each year the Mission holds a memorial event to commemorate the seven Musami Mission priests and nuns who were killed in 1977 during the liberation struggle.

Bloodbath at St Paul’s Musami Mission, The Patriot, 23 July 2015, https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/bloodbath-at-st-pauls-musami-mission/

Associations

St. Paul's ranked 24th among the top 100 A-level schools in Zimbabwe in 2014 with all but one of 61 of its students who took the exam passing. St. Paul’s Musami received the award for the top dance team in 2014, in the AMDG Music and Dance Festival that encourages schools to acknowledge popular music and dance as part of the mainstream expressive arts curriculum.

Titus Mukarati

The mission produced a famous footballer in the 1960s.

Other information