Difference between revisions of "St Peter's Checheche"

Revision as of 13:22, 16 July 2021

St Peter's Checheche


St Peter's Checheche is a mission hospital in the Manicaland Province.

Contact Details

Address: Checheche, Post Office box: 230, Chiredzi.
Phone number: 031 7229.

ST PETERS JOMBE MUTSAMBA VILLAGE WARD 10 MUTASA Secondary Manicaland Mutasa ST PETERS MANDEYA FENGA VILLAGE WARD 4 MUTASA

