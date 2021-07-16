Difference between revisions of "St Peter's Checheche"
|St Peter's Checheche
St Peter's Checheche is a mission hospital in the Manicaland Province.
Contact Details
Address: Checheche, Post Office box: 230, Chiredzi.
Phone number: 031 7229.
ST PETERS JOMBE MUTSAMBA VILLAGE WARD 10 MUTASA Secondary Manicaland Mutasa ST PETERS MANDEYA FENGA VILLAGE WARD 4 MUTASA