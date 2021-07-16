Difference between revisions of "St Peter's Checheche"

Pindula

'''St Peter's Checheche''' is a mission hospital in [Chipinge]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].  
'''St Peter's Checheche''' is a mission hospital in [[Chipinge]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].  
  
 
==Contact Details==

St Peter's Checheche


St Peter's Checheche is a mission hospital in Chipinge District, Manicaland Province.

Contact Details

Address: Checheche, Post Office box: 230, Chiredzi.
Phone number: 031 7229.

