Difference between revisions of "St Peter's Checheche"

Latest revision as of 14:47, 16 July 2021
|St Peter's Checheche
St Peter's Checheche is a mission hospital in Chipinge District, Manicaland Province.
Contact Details
Address: Checheche, Post Office box: 230, Chiredzi.
Phone number: 031 7229.