'''St Philips Magwenya''' [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
'''St Philips Magwenya''' (sometimes incorrectly spelt with two ls) is in [[Guruve]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' Magwenya Village, Ward 7, P.O. Box 139, [[Guruve]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0582388, 078 304 5790 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' stphillipsmagwenya.ac.zw <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
{{#seo:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
St Philips Magwenya (sometimes incorrectly spelt with two ls) is in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Magwenya Village, Ward 7, P.O. Box 139, Guruve.
Telephone: 0582388, 078 304 5790
Cell:
Email:
Web: stphillipsmagwenya.ac.zw

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

