Difference between revisions of "Stabile Murombedzi"

In July 2018, Stabile Murombedzi was elected to Ward 3 Chegutu RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1003 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chegutu RDC with 1003 votes, beating Wonder Muza of Zanu-PF with 613 votes and Mahwinei Makofi, independent with 379 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020