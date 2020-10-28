Difference between revisions of "Stabile Murombedzi"

In July 2018, Stabile Murombedzi was elected to Ward 3 Chegutu RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1003 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chegutu RDC with 1003 votes, beating Wonder Muza of Zanu-PF with 613 votes and Mahwinei Makofi, independent with 379 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]