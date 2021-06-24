Stacey Macheso is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai.

Background

Siblings

Stacey Macheso has brothers Tatenda and Esau[1] and a sister Sharon.

Music Career

In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled Ingozi. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single Amai.[2]