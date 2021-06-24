Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Stacey Macheso"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Stacey Macheso''' is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai. ==Background== ===Siblings=== Stacey Macheso has broth...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 07:59, 24 June 2021

Stacey Macheso is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai.

Background

Siblings

Stacey Macheso has brothers Tatenda and Esau[1] and a sister Sharon.

Music Career

In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled Ingozi. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single Amai.[2]

References

  1. Trust Khosa, MACHESO DAUGHTER RELEASES SINGLE, H-Metro, Published: June 30, 2020, Retrieved: June 24, 2021
  2. Lovemore, Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single, Pindula News, Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Stacey_Macheso&oldid=106666"