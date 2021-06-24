|description= Stacey Macheso is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai Butau. Stacey is also a musician.

[[File:Stacey Macheso.jpg|thumb|Stacey Macheso]] '''Stacey Macheso''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician [[Alick Macheso]] and his wife [[ Nyadzisai Butau]] .

Stacey Macheso

Background

Siblings

Stacey Macheso has brothers Tatenda and Esau[1] and a sister Sharon.

Music Career

In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled Ingozi. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single Amai.[2]