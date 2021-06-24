Difference between revisions of "Stacey Macheso"
|Line 18:
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Stacey Macheso, Stacey Macheso Siblings, Stacey Macheso Songs, Stacey Macheso Videos
|keywords= Stacey Macheso, Stacey Macheso Siblings, Stacey Macheso Songs, Stacey Macheso Videos
|description=
|description=
|image= Stacey Macheso.jpg
|image= Stacey Macheso.jpg
|image_alt= Stacey Macheso
|image_alt= Stacey Macheso
Latest revision as of 08:02, 24 June 2021
Stacey Macheso is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai Butau.
Background
Siblings
Stacey Macheso has brothers Tatenda and Esau[1] and a sister Sharon.
Music Career
In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled Ingozi. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single Amai.[2]
References
- ↑ Trust Khosa, MACHESO DAUGHTER RELEASES SINGLE, H-Metro, Published: June 30, 2020, Retrieved: June 24, 2021
- ↑ Lovemore, Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single, Pindula News, Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021