Stacey Tendai Macheso is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai Butau.
Background
Siblings
Stacey Macheso has brothers Tatenda and Esau[1] and a sister Sharon.
Music Career
In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled Ingozi. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single Amai.[2]
Videos
References
- ↑ Trust Khosa, MACHESO DAUGHTER RELEASES SINGLE, H-Metro, Published: June 30, 2020, Retrieved: June 24, 2021
- ↑ Lovemore, Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single, Pindula News, Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021