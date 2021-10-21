Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Stacey Macheso"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Stacey Macheso.jpg|thumb|Stacey Macheso]] '''Stacey Macheso''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician [[Alick Macheso]] and his wife [[Nyadzisai Butau]].
+
[[File:Stacey Macheso.jpg|thumb|Stacey Macheso]] '''Stacey Tendai Macheso''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician [[Alick Macheso]] and his wife [[Nyadzisai Butau]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 5: Line 5:
 
===Siblings===
 
===Siblings===
  
Stacey Macheso has brothers [[Tatenda Macheso|Tatenda]] and [[Esau Macheso|Esau]]<ref name="HM">Trust Khosa, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/macheso-daughter-releases-single/ MACHESO DAUGHTER RELEASES SINGLE], ''H-Metro'', Published: June 30, 2020, Retrieved: June 24, 2021</ref> and a sister [[Sharon Macheso|Sharon]].
+
Stacey Macheso has brothers [[Tatenda Macheso|Tatenda]] and [[Esau MacNulty|Esau]]<ref name="HM">Trust Khosa, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/macheso-daughter-releases-single/ MACHESO DAUGHTER RELEASES SINGLE], ''H-Metro'', Published: June 30, 2020, Retrieved: June 24, 2021</ref> and a sister [[Sharon Macheso|Sharon]].
  
 
==Music Career==
 
==Music Career==
  
 
In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled ''Ingozi''. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single ''Amai''.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/06/24/machesos-daughter-stacey-to-release-single/?utm_medium=notifications&utm_source=onesignal Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single], ''Pindula News'', Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021</ref>
 
In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled ''Ingozi''. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single ''Amai''.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/06/24/machesos-daughter-stacey-to-release-single/?utm_medium=notifications&utm_source=onesignal Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single], ''Pindula News'', Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==Videos==
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mpye4L8-a1g||| Stacy Tendai Macheso - Amai|}}
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UGRgDAi3-g||| Stacey Macheso - Ingozi (Official Lyric Video)|}}
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 13:58, 21 October 2021

Stacey Macheso

Stacey Tendai Macheso is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Alick Macheso and his wife Nyadzisai Butau.

Background

Siblings

Stacey Macheso has brothers Tatenda and Esau[1] and a sister Sharon.

Music Career

In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled Ingozi. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single Amai.[2]

Videos

Stacy Tendai Macheso - Amai
Stacey Macheso - Ingozi (Official Lyric Video)

References

  1. Trust Khosa, MACHESO DAUGHTER RELEASES SINGLE, H-Metro, Published: June 30, 2020, Retrieved: June 24, 2021
  2. Lovemore, Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single, Pindula News, Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Stacey_Macheso&oldid=111341"