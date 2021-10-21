[[File:Stacey Macheso.jpg|thumb|Stacey Macheso]] '''Stacey Tendai Macheso''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician [[Alick Macheso]] and his wife [[Nyadzisai Butau]].

[[File:Stacey Macheso.jpg|thumb|Stacey Macheso]] '''Stacey Macheso''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician [[Alick Macheso]] and his wife [[Nyadzisai Butau]].

In 2020, Stacey Macheso released her single titled ''Ingozi''. The single was recorded at Illicit Records and co-produced by DJ Marcos and Leekay. In June 2021, Stacey Macheso released her second single ''Amai''.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/06/24/machesos-daughter-stacey-to-release-single/?utm_medium=notifications&utm_source=onesignal Macheso’s Daughter, Stacey, To Release Single], ''Pindula News'', Published: June 24, Retrieved: June 24, 2021</ref>