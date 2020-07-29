Difference between revisions of "Stach"

Stach

Shaun Tichaona Andrew Chitsiga better known as Stach is a Zimbabwean veteran Urban Grooves musician. The afropop singer, song writer and record producer is also the Founder of 119 Music.

Background

He was born on the 23 September 1984 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Stach is an acronym for Shaun Tichaona Andrew Chitsiga. He is a rapper and record producer whose music is Afro-pop. His cousins influenced him to like music at a tender age.

Education

He went to Redcliff, North Park and Hatfield Primary schools. He did his high school in 1997 at Milton High School.

Career

His career started in 1998 when he was living in Bulawayo where he lived with his aunt who was at that time a news reporter with Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation. She was married to an executive of a music company. Back then, would spend time at his uncle’s studio called Moonlight Records where he met musicians like Chase Skuza, Ruth Mapfumo, Simon Chimbetu, Clive Malunga and many more. The record producer at the studio then was Dumisani Sibanda.

In 1998, he worked at his uncle’s studio as a general hand. In that year, he established his debut group and recorded an eight track demo cassette. This prompted them to perform at various school functions around Bulawayo. Shortly afterwards, he was recruited to become a member of the extended Kwaito group Stina. While at Stina he enhanced his stage performance and song writing skills. In 2001, he returned to Harare and started recording his first solo music with Mo’VIP Studios in Braeside. This saw him releasing his debut single titled Just Do It. The single was well-received and he was invited to appear on television interviews at ZBC’s Star Kids program. This was followed by the launch of his debut album Amasiko.

This was followed by the release of a second studio album called Zvibate. It featured a song titled Rumbi. In 2007, he released his third album titled Zwana Mina. It featured a song called Chuchu Train. In 2012, he lauched his fourth album titled Jive with Stach. The album featured the song Lengoma. In 2013, he was privileged to broadcast a television show called Green Studio lifestyle television show. He is looking forward to release another album.[1]

Video





References