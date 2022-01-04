Difference between revisions of "Stan Mudenge"

Chiredzi South MP [[Ailess Baloyi]] claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. <ref name="Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2012/09/06/zanu-pf-save-valley-looters-named/ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>

* [[Elliot Takawira]] - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira

[[Walter Mzembi]] said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in [[Victoria Falls]].

<blockquote> Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed. </blockquote>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

''' Isaak Stanislaus Gorerazvo Mudenge ''' [1] served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Nations based in New York. He also served in the government of Zimbabwe as Minister of [[ Foreign Affairs ]] from ''' 1995 ''' to ''' 2005 ''' and as Minister of [[ Higher Education ]] from ''' 2005 ''' to ''' 2012 ''' . ''' Mudenge ''' was one of Robert Mugabe’s trusted Lieutenants during Chimurenga 3.

Isaak Stanislaus Gorerazvo Mudenge (17 December 1941 – 4 October 2012 [1] ) served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Nations based in New York.He was also a Zimbabwean politician who served in the government of Zimbabwe as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1995 to 2005 and as Minister of Higher Education from 2005 to 2012. Mudenge was one of Robert Mugabe’s trusted Luitenants during Chimurenga 3.

Isaak Stanislaus Gorerazvo Mudenge [1] served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Nations based in New York. He also served in the government of Zimbabwe as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1995 to 2005 and as Minister of Higher Education from 2005 to 2012. Mudenge was one of Robert Mugabe’s trusted Lieutenants during Chimurenga 3.

Personal Details

Born: 17 December 1941 (br/) Death: 4 October 2012 (br/)

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]





Further Reading