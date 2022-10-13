Difference between revisions of "Stan Mudenge"

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Masvingo]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Isaak Stanislaus Gorerazvo Mudenge''' [1] served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Nations based in New York. He also served in the government of Zimbabwe as Minister of [[Foreign Affairs]] from '''1995''' to '''2005''' and as Minister of [[Higher Education]] from '''2005''' to '''2012'''. '''Mudenge''' was one of Robert Mugabe’s trusted Lieutenants during Chimurenga 3.

Personal Details

Born: 17 December 1941

Death: 4 October 2012



School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

10 February 1985 to 1990 - Zimbabwe’s United Nations Ambassadors.





Gorerazvo Stan Mudenge of Zanu PF with 8 146 votes,

of Zanu PF with 8 146 votes, Joseph Mutema of MDC with 7 224 votes,

Sylvester Beji, Independent, with 1 050 votes.

Events

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]





