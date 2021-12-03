In July 2018, Stanford Madzivire was elected to Ward 3 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 295 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chikomba RDC with 295 votes, beating Maxwell Phillip Nyagumbo of MDC Alliance with 282 votes and Tapiwa Rubhabha of PRC with 33 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]