Difference between revisions of "Stanford Mtizwa"

He was appointed Black Rhinos coach in July 2022 following the sacking of [[Herbert Maruwa]] <ref name="Herald Zimbabwe ">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/black-rhinos-wield-the-axe-on-coach-maruwa/ Black Rhinos wield the axe on coach Maruwa], ''Herald Zimbabwe'', Published: September 9, 2019, Retrieved 29 December 2019</ref>.

In 2016 Stix was working for [[ZTA]] as a shop assistant for their sportswear.

*Was assistant coach of the [[Mighty Warriors]] under [[Benedict Moyo]] when they finished runners up in the COSAFA Cup played in Harare in 2000.

Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa is one of the greatest football players of yesteryear. Mtizwa started playing football when he was a little boy in Mbare and graduated into a seasoned local league player and later on a coach. He is described by some as one of the finest midfielders ever to strut his stuff on the field of play locally[1]





Background

Stix was born in Harare Zimbabwe. He used to play soccer in Mbare when he was a little boy.

Career

Mutizwa’s dazzling skills took him to the Dynamos Under-16 team at an age of 14-years. later on, he joined, Mutambara United. He, later on, joined Glen Strikers where he worked with Kembo Chunga and Joseph Chingundo.

Stix later left and joined Caps Rovers CAPS United Football Club where he played with Stanley Ndunduma, Joel "Jubilee" Shambo, Shacky Tauro, Friday Phiri and Brenna Msiska. Mutizwa got his first Warriors call-up in a 1980 match against Malawi, a tightly contested Harare match in which he scored the solitary goal from the penalty spot. He joined army side, Black Rhinos a few seasons later, establishing himself as one of the most talented midfielders ever produced locally.





Coaching Career

Stix's career as a player ended in 1990 when he injured his knee. He began his mentoring career and has mentored the following teams.

Air Zimbabwe Jets,

Mwana Africa

Accolades

Players Player of the Year

BAT Rosebowl runners-up,

Independence Cup,

Castle Cup,

Chibuku Trophy,

Rothmans Shield

The Heroes Shield.

Mutizwa was on the soccer stars calendar nine times in 10 years between 1979 and 1989, but he never won the top player award and frustratingly for him, finished runner up five times[3]