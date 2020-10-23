Difference between revisions of "Stanley Banda"

In July 2018, Stanley Banda was elected to Ward 4 Chegutu Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 633 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chegutu Municipality with 633 votes, beating Zindoga Sheperd Makova of MDC-Alliance with 617 votes and Tawanda Phiri of NPF with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

