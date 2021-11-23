In July 2018, Stanley Bhedhemu was elected to Ward 39 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2064 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 39 Pfura RDC with 2064 votes, beating Webby Mupukuta of PRC with 44 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

