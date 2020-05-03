Difference between revisions of "Stanley Chirambadare"
|
m (Text replacement - "\s?==Latest News== {\|(.|\s)+\|}\s{2}?" to "")
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 87:
|Line 87:
==Football career==
==Football career==
|−
Chirambadare is said to have started playing for
|+
Chirambadare is said to have started playing for juniors in 1981 but was only able to take his football seriously when he had finished his advanced level studies in 1984.<ref name="a">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2011/10/30/stanley-chirambadare-turns-to-god/ Stanley Chirambadare turns to God], ''The Standard'', Published: October 30, 2011, Retrieved: February 17, 2015</ref> Chirambadare is said to have been a very good player but his career is also said to have been a hampered by the player's indiscipline which saw him being suspended several times in a season.<ref name="a"/>
==Coaching career==
==Coaching career==
|Line 109:
|Line 109:
==Ministry and Evangelism==
==Ministry and Evangelism==
|−
The player is said to have been a heavy drinker at one point but chose to leave his ways and turn to God. This saw him establishing a movement called [[Athletes In Action]] which sought to spread the word through sport. He also happens to be a Minister at [[Life Ministries
|+
The player is said to have been a heavy drinker at one point but chose to leave his ways and turn to God. This saw him establishing a movement called [[Athletes In Action]] which sought to spread the word through sport. He also happens to be a Minister at [[Life Ministries ]].<ref name="a"/> He was quoted saying that his plan to spread the word to athletes was because most of them played for clubs that believed in juju.
|−
==References==
==References==
{{Reflist}}
{{Reflist}}
Latest revision as of 03:44, 3 May 2020
|Stanley Chirambadare
|Born
|Stanley Chirambadare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Highfield High
|Occupation
Stanley "Samora" Chirambadare is a former Dynamos Football Club player who was very popular for his defensive skills.
Contents
Background
He did his secondary education at Highfield High School.
Football career
Chirambadare is said to have started playing for DeMbare juniors in 1981 but was only able to take his football seriously when he had finished his advanced level studies in 1984.[1] Chirambadare is said to have been a very good player but his career is also said to have been a hampered by the player's indiscipline which saw him being suspended several times in a season.[1]
Coaching career
Stanley was once the assistant coach at Dynamos before some misunderstanding with the club authorities ,which saw the termination of his contract.
Accolades
- Castle Cup
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners medal x2
- Independence Trophy[1]
Ministry and Evangelism
The player is said to have been a heavy drinker at one point but chose to leave his ways and turn to God. This saw him establishing a movement called Athletes In Action which sought to spread the word through sport. He also happens to be a Minister at Life Ministries Church.[1] He was quoted saying that his plan to spread the word to athletes was because most of them played for clubs that believed in juju.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Stanley Chirambadare turns to God, The Standard, Published: October 30, 2011, Retrieved: February 17, 2015