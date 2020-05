Difference between revisions of "Stanley Chirambadare"

He cited the number of agents vis-à-vis those involved in junior sports development. “We have more football agents than developmental projects and this shows the money-making mentality among the majority of us.” It is this observation, strengthened by his passion for developing young people, that made him embark on his development project in 2009 after he had hung up his boots in 1991. He is also the founding president of Revival Juniors Football Club in [[Mufakose]].<ref name="ND"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/04/2012-04-14-former-dynamos-star-turns-community-builder/], ''Newsday, Published: 14 April, 2014, Accessed: 3 May, 2020''</ref>

Stanley was once the assistant coach at Dynamos before some misunderstanding with the club authorities, which saw the termination of his contract. Chirambadare, who is the founding chairperson of Mufakose Junior League, said the nation has totally ignored the development of junior football. “Those who are into soccer today are in for the money and not for development. That is why you see that they shun junior football development,” he said.

Stanley was once the assistant coach at Dynamos before some misunderstanding with the club authorities ,which saw the termination of his contract.



Stanley "Samora" Chirambadare is a former Dynamos Football Club player who was very popular for his defensive skills.

Background

He did his secondary education at Highfield High School.

Chirambadare is said to have started playing for DeMbare juniors in 1981 but was only able to take his football seriously when he had finished his advanced level studies in 1984.[1] Chirambadare is said to have been a very good player but his career is also said to have been a hampered by the player's indiscipline which saw him being suspended several times in a season.[1]

Coaching career

Stanley was once the assistant coach at Dynamos before some misunderstanding with the club authorities, which saw the termination of his contract. Chirambadare, who is the founding chairperson of Mufakose Junior League, said the nation has totally ignored the development of junior football. “Those who are into soccer today are in for the money and not for development. That is why you see that they shun junior football development,” he said.

He cited the number of agents vis-à-vis those involved in junior sports development. “We have more football agents than developmental projects and this shows the money-making mentality among the majority of us.” It is this observation, strengthened by his passion for developing young people, that made him embark on his development project in 2009 after he had hung up his boots in 1991. He is also the founding president of Revival Juniors Football Club in Mufakose.[2]

Accolades

Castle Cup

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners medal x2

Independence Trophy[1]

Ministry and Evangelism

The player is said to have been a heavy drinker at one point but chose to leave his ways and turn to God. This saw him establishing a movement called Athletes In Action which sought to spread the word through sport. He also happens to be a Minister at Life Ministries Church.[1] He was quoted saying that his plan to spread the word to athletes was because most of them played for clubs that believed in juju.