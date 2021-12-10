Stanley Gama is a Zimbabwean veteran journalist and former Daily News editor.

Career

Gama was a member of the Information and Media Panel of Inquiry (Impi) launched in April 2013 by the then Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Jonathan Moyo. While as a member of Impi, Stanley Gama had heated email exchanges with Geoff Nyarota on a number of issues. The emails were leaked to the press.[1]

Jonathan Moyo filed a lawsuit naming Stanley Gama who was then Daily News editor and reporter Thelma Chikwanha over stories quoting WikiLeaks cables. Moyo was demanding 100,000 US dollars in damages for stories by Chikwanha on 6 and 7 September 2011 quoting comments which – according to US diplomatic cables released a few days before by WikiLeaks – Moyo made to US diplomats in Harare. [2]

Arrest

In 2012, Stanely Gama and his deputy Chris Goko were arrested over allegations of criminal defamation after they published a report to do with the alleged disappearance of former [[]Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] employee Munyaradzi Kereke’s wife and child. Their arrest was condemned.[3]