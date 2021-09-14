|description= Stanley Kasongo Kakubo is a Zambian politician. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

In February 2021 Kakubo was appointed to the UPND national management committee. In the 2021 general elections he was re-elected with a 4,000-vote majority. With UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema winning the presidential election, Kakubo was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs on 7 September.<ref name="R">[https://www.reuters.com/article/zambia-politics/update-2-zambia-names-new-mines-minister-c-bank-governor-resigns-idUSL8N2Q951I UPDATE 2-Zambia names new mines minister, c.bank governor resigns], ''Reuters'', Published: September 7, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>

In February 2021 Kakubo was appointed to the UPND national management committee. In the 2021 general elections he was re-elected with a 4,000-vote majority. With UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema winning the presidential election, Kakubo was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs on 7 September.<ref name="R">[https://www.reuters.com/article/zambia-politics/update-2-zambia-names-new-mines-minister-c-bank-governor-resigns-idUSL8N2Q951I UPDATE 2-Zambia names new mines minister, c.bank governor resigns], ''Reuters'', Published: September 7, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>

Kakubo was chosen as United Party for National Development candidate for Kapiri Mposhi for the 2016 general elections, a seat held by the Patriotic Front. He was subsequently elected to the National Assembly with a 1,590 majority. After becoming an MP, he joined the parliamentary Budget Committee.

Kakubo was chosen as United Party for National Development candidate for Kapiri Mposhi for the 2016 general elections, a seat held by the Patriotic Front. He was subsequently elected to the National Assembly with a 1,590 majority. After becoming an MP, he joined the parliamentary Budget Committee.

While abroad, where he stayed for five years, Stanley Kakubo worked part-time as a student with American Express, Morgan Stanley and MacDonald’s among others. He returned to Zambia in 2006 and was employed at ZANACO as a manager for the Treasury and Business Banking.<ref name="DM"/>

While abroad, where he stayed for five years, Stanley Kakubo worked part-time as a student with American Express, Morgan Stanley and MacDonald’s among others. He returned to Zambia in 2006 and was employed at ZANACO as a manager for the Treasury and Business Banking.<ref name="DM"/>

Stanley Kasongo Kakubo is a Zambian politician. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

Background

Kakubo was born in Livingstone and spent part of his youth living in Kapiri Mposhi. His father worked for Zambia Railways.[1]

Age

Stanely Kakubo was born on 24 May 1980.[2]

Education

Kakubo was educated at Ndola Basic, Kansenshi and Hillcrest Secondary schools. He did part of his accounting study at the University of Zambia (UNZA) after which he pursued his career in the United Kingdom (UK).[1]

Stanley Kakubo holds the following qualifications:

Certificate in FOREX and Money Markets

Form V[2]

Career

While abroad, where he stayed for five years, Stanley Kakubo worked part-time as a student with American Express, Morgan Stanley and MacDonald’s among others. He returned to Zambia in 2006 and was employed at ZANACO as a manager for the Treasury and Business Banking.[1]

Politics

Kakubo was chosen as United Party for National Development candidate for Kapiri Mposhi for the 2016 general elections, a seat held by the Patriotic Front. He was subsequently elected to the National Assembly with a 1,590 majority. After becoming an MP, he joined the parliamentary Budget Committee.

In February 2021 Kakubo was appointed to the UPND national management committee. In the 2021 general elections he was re-elected with a 4,000-vote majority. With UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema winning the presidential election, Kakubo was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs on 7 September.[3]