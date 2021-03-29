Stanley Katsande is a Zimbabwean veteran commentator.

Career

Katsande was recruited from ZBC as part of an all-star pan African team working on the BBC World Service 2010 World Cup team. He was given the job to cover the World Cup final. Katsande was given the job to cover the World Cup final after impressing his supervisors and listeners with both his style and command of the language and knowledge of the game.[1]