Difference between revisions of "Stanley Katsande"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Stanley Katsande''' is a Zimbabwean veteran commentator. ==Career== Katsande was recruited from ZBC as part of an all-star pan African team working on the BBC Wor...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 20:00, 29 March 2021
Stanley Katsande is a Zimbabwean veteran commentator.
Career
Katsande was recruited from ZBC as part of an all-star pan African team working on the BBC World Service 2010 World Cup team. He was given the job to cover the World Cup final. Katsande was given the job to cover the World Cup final after impressing his supervisors and listeners with both his style and command of the language and knowledge of the game.[1]
References
- ↑ Robson Sharuko, Zim commentator to voice WC final for BBC, Nehanda Radio, Published: July 8, 2010, Retrieved: March 29, 2021