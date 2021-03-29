Difference between revisions of "Stanley Katsande"
'''Stanley Katsande''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] veteran commentator.
'''Stanley Katsande''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] veteran commentator .
==Career==
Latest revision as of 20:02, 29 March 2021
Stanley Katsande is a Zimbabwean veteran commentator and football analyst.
Career
Katsande was recruited from ZBC as part of an all-star pan African team working on the BBC World Service 2010 World Cup team. He was given the job to cover the World Cup final. Katsande was given the job to cover the World Cup final after impressing his supervisors and listeners with both his style and command of the language and knowledge of the game.[1]
References
- ↑ Robson Sharuko, Zim commentator to voice WC final for BBC, Nehanda Radio, Published: July 8, 2010, Retrieved: March 29, 2021