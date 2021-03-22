Stanley Muchenje is a Zimbabwean marketer and African Distillers (Private) Limited managing director.

Education

Stanley Muchenje a Business Studies (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master of Philosophy Marketing from the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM-SA).[1]

Career

Muchenje was appointed AfDis managing director replacing Cecil Gombera who retired from the cane spirit beverages manufacturer at the end of March 2021. He joined AfDis from Delta Beverages where he served as sales executive. Muchenje has vast experience in the beverages industry having been seconded to liquor manufacturing giants SABMiller.[1]