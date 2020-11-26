Stanley Brendon Ngala is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He is a former player for Manica Diamonds Football Club as a forward.

Background

Born Stanley Brendon Ngala in January 1996 in Kadoma. He attended Chedonje Primary School and then moved to Rimuka High School before transferring to Induna High School in Bulawayo.

Career

The striker began his football journey when he was in Grade 2 at Chedonje Primary School in Kadoma’s Rimuka suburb. He went through junior football ranks at Power Rangers FC, which was coached by Show Makomani. When he was in Form Two he transferred from Rimuka High School to Induna High School in Bulawayo, that’s when he joined Black Boots FC Juniors.

In 2011, he was called by Methembe Ndlovu to join Bantu Rovers Football Club where he played for the Under-18s before playing for the national Under-17 team where he managed to score three goals in five matches. Two years later, Ngala was elevated to the Black Boots FC seniors in Division One and played for three years. In 2015, he was the club’s top goalscorer and the league’s second top goalscorer after Edmore Chirambadare, but by then, he was at Tsholotsho. The following year he signed for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club, who were also in Division One then, and played half of the season before moving to Mochudi Centre Chiefs in Botswana.

He fractured his leg at the beginning of the 2017 season and was sidelined for the whole year and came back home to Kadoma. In his debut with Chiefs mid-2018, Ngala assisted with two goals in a match where they beat Bulawayo City Football Club 4-2 at Luveve Stadium. In 2019 Luke “Vahombe” Masomere lured Ngala to Manica Diamonds Football Club where he ended the season with 11 goals, and his form at the Mutare-based club attracted FC Platinum.

"At the end of 2019 I received a call from FC Platinum saying they wanted me to join them in the next season and also [play] in the remaining CAF matches and I couldn't say no to them. They are the current Zimbabwean champions and they are playing in the elite CAF Champions League, so joining them was a dream of mine that came true," said Ngala.[1]









References