In July 2018, Stanley Nyamakato was elected to Ward 18 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1210 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Guruve RDC with 1210 votes, beating Phanuel Zeze of MDC Alliance with 221 votes and Albert Shonhiwa of PRC with 47 votes. [1]

