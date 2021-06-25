Star FM Zimbabwe was the first commercial radio station in Zimbabwe. It is owned by the Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers), the station was launched in 2012, becoming the first private owned station and subsequently breaking the 30 year monopoly of airwaves by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). Star FM's current General Manager is Comfort Mbofana.

The station is known for popular shows such as the 326 Express by KVG & Phatisani.

Formation

It was launched on the 25th of June 2012. Admire Taderera was appointed as the General Manager of the station. Darlick Marandure was the head of the Information Technology Department and Piwai Dzuda was the Marketing Manager. Star FM broadcasts on 89.7 and 93.1 Megahertz in Harare and Bulawayo respectively. It has a 24-hour programming schedule and its studios are located along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare.

Partisan allegations

It was allegedly reported that the station was awarded a license to broadcast because of its strong ties with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). Being a subsidiary of Zimpapers, a company which is owned by the government and which publishes newspapers that are deemed partisan or pro-ZANU PF, the station's independence is reportedly undermined. As a result, the station is allegedly not a 'private' in essence but partisan.[1]

When the station was launched, George Charamba reportedly stated that the station was to be guided by issues of 'national interest' encompassing issues to do with the liberation struggle, (the Second Chimurenga) which brought forth the independence of the country in its operations. This dented expectations that the station would provide information alternative to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's content.[2]

Presenters and DJs

Trivia

In 2013, Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo who was the station's Programme Manager was accused of swindling the station more than US$125 000. An internal audit was conducted and it was discovered that some money which was meant for the station was diverted by Matambanadzo.[3] It was also revealed that Matambanadzo misrepresented some clients that he was an agent of the station working for Hamtech Investments and Onesay Investments.[3] Matambanadzo was subsequently relieved of his duties. He was however reinstated in November 2014 on the basis that he was among those people eye marked by Zimpapers with the capability to stir the station in accordance with the expectations of Zimpapers.[4]

In August 2014, Admire Taderera who was the General Manager of the station was forced to go on leave as it was cited by the Zimpapers board that he was incompetent.[5] It was reported that under the tutelage of Taderera, the station was failing to make high retains and or proceeds.

The station is known for providing for religious and traditional leaders a platform to advertise their services.