Star FM Listeners Awards 2021 Winners

The Star FM Listeners Awards were held virtually on 13 March 2021. The awards were streamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and Star FM social media pages. Below is the full list of winners:

Lifetime achievement award — Rozalla Miller

Best Newcomer -Everton Mlalazi – Uyingwele

Best Sungura Artist — Albert Gatsi

Best Zimdancehall Song — Nutty O — Safe

Best House/Amapiano Song — Lloyd Soul — Crowd

Best Hip Hop Song — Holy Ten — Ghetto Redu

Best African Pop Song — Fusion 5 — Mistake

Best Song by Zimbabwean in the diaspora— Nox — My Melody

Best Gospel Song — All for Christ — Mwari Wakanaka

Best R &B Song- Bryan Kadengu ft Tamy Moyo— Energy

Album of the Year- Freeman— Freeman and Friends

Best Group — All for Christ

Best Collaboration — Tamy Moyo ft Jah Prayzah — Kuteera

Best Producer- Nigel Nyangombe

Best Female Artist — Tamy Moyo

Best Male Artist — Nutty O

Song of the year — Nutty O ft Poptain — Kokai[1]