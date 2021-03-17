Difference between revisions of "Star FM Listeners Awards 2021 Winners"
*'''Best African Pop Song''' — [[Fusion 5]] — ''Mistake''
*'''Best Gospel Song''' — [[All for Christ]] — ''Mwari Wakanaka''
The Star FM Listeners Awards were held virtually on 13 March 2021. The awards were streamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and Star FM social media pages. Below is the full list of winners:
- Lifetime achievement award — Rozalla Miller
- Best Newcomer -Everton Mlalazi – Uyingwele
- Best Sungura Artist — Albert Gatsi
- Best Zimdancehall Song — Nutty O — Safe
- Best House/Amapiano Song — Lloyd Soul — Crowd
- Best Hip Hop Song — Holy Ten — Ghetto Redu
- Best African Pop Song — Fusion 5 — Mistake
- Best Song by Zimbabwean in the diaspora— Nox Guni — My Melody
- Best Gospel Song — All for Christ — Mwari Wakanaka
- Best R &B Song- Bryan Kadengu ft Tamy Moyo— Energy
- Album of the Year- Freeman— Freeman and Friends
- Best Group — All for Christ
- Best Collaboration — Tamy Moyo ft Jah Prayzah — Kuteera
- Best Producer- Nigel Nyangombe
- Best Female Artist — Tamy Moyo
- Best Male Artist — Nutty O
