Star FM Listeners Awards 2021 Winners

The Star FM Listeners Awards were held virtually on 13 March 2021. The awards were streamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and Star FM social media pages. Below is the full list of winners:

  • Best Hip Hop SongHoly TenGhetto Redu
  • Best African Pop SongFusion 5Mistake
  • Album of the Year- FreemanFreeman and Friends
  • Best Group — All for Christ
  • Best Collaboration — Tamy Moyo ft Jah PrayzahKuteera
  • Best Female Artist — Tamy Moyo
  • Best Male Artist — Nutty O
  • Song of the year — Nutty O ft PoptainKokai[1]

References

  1. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Top notch show at Star FM awards, The Herald, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
