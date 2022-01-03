Pindula

Below are the top 50 songs on Star FM for 2021 as voted by the listeners and presented on the Star Hitlist on 1 January 2021:

Star FM Top 50 2021
Position Musician(s) Song
1. Nutty O Handipere Power
2. Roki Screenshot
3. Garry Mapanzure Show Me Love
4. Diamond Boyz Kudakwashe
5. DJ Abux It Ain't Me
6. Gemma Griffiths ft Nutty O & Asaph 263
7. Freeman ft Mbeu Shamwari
8. Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny Patati Patata
9. Freeman Pombi
10. Holy Ten Wakatuka Amai
11. Joe Boy Sip (Alcohol)
12. Nicky Genius Maramba Doro
13. Mambo Dhuterere ft Mbeu Ndoringa Imi
14. Soul Jah Love Simudza Gumbo
15. Fusion 5 Mangwiro Kuhope
16. Tocky Vibes Lonely
17. Mannex Diamond in the ruff
18. Nutty O Peter Pan
19. Holy Ten Mwana Ndakubirai
20. Jah Prayzah Nyeredzi
21. Zoe Lerae Nhema
22. Novy Keys Runako
23. Junior Brown Baba Bona
24. Freeman Gomba
25. Tamy Moyo Phone Caller
26. Holy Ten Pandichamuka
27. Chengeto Brown Love You More
28. Zakes Bantwini Osama
29. Winky D Reply
30. GZE Muchinjikwa
31. Janet Manyowa Many Blessings
32. Guspy Warrior Tasara Tega
33. Ropa Sakala Tsamba
34. Natasha Muz Fake Friend
35. Mambo Dhuterere ft Zolasko Hamen Hlebana
36. I Am King ft Chiweddar Mapiserema
37. Shashl Ghetto Buddies
38. Diamond Platnumz ft Koffi Olomide Waah!
39. Poptain Before
40. Cassper Nyovest ft Boohle Siyathandana
41. Audius Mtawarira Lovers
42. Jah Prayzah Svovi Yangu
43. Anita Jaxson High On Your Love
44. Ishan & Tamy Moyo Miss Ril Baad
45. Bryan K & Tamy Moyo Energy
46. DJ Cleo Gcina Impilo
47. Ganze Zvandinoda
48. Nutty O Safe
49. Omah Lay Understand
50. Masa Caroleen ft Mwenje Mathole Maranatha
