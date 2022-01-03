Difference between revisions of "Star FM Top 50 2021"
Below are the top 50 songs on Star FM for 2021 as voted by the listeners and presented on the Star Hitlist on 1 January 2021:
|Position
|Musician(s)
|Song
|1.
|Nutty O
|Handipere Power
|2.
|Roki
|Screenshot
|3.
|Garry Mapanzure
|Show Me Love
|4.
|Diamond Boyz
|Kudakwashe
|5.
|DJ Abux
|It Ain't Me
|6.
|Gemma Griffiths ft Nutty O & Asaph
|263
|7.
|Freeman ft Mbeu
|Shamwari
|8.
|Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny
|Patati Patata
|9.
|Freeman
|Pombi
|10.
|Holy Ten
|Wakatuka Amai
|11.
|Joe Boy
|Sip (Alcohol)
|12.
|Nicky Genius
|Maramba Doro
|13.
|Mambo Dhuterere ft Mbeu
|Ndoringa Imi
|14.
|Soul Jah Love
|Simudza Gumbo
|15.
|Fusion 5 Mangwiro
|Kuhope
|16.
|Tocky Vibes
|Lonely
|17.
|Mannex
|Diamond in the ruff
|18.
|Nutty O
|Peter Pan
|19.
|Holy Ten
|Mwana Ndakubirai
|20.
|Jah Prayzah
|Nyeredzi
|21.
|Zoe Lerae
|Nhema
|22.
|Novy Keys
|Runako
|23.
|Junior Brown
|Baba Bona
|24.
|Freeman
|Gomba
|25.
|Tamy Moyo
|Phone Caller
|26.
|Holy Ten
|Pandichamuka
|27.
|Chengeto Brown
|Love You More
|28.
|Zakes Bantwini
|Osama
|29.
|Winky D
|Reply
|30.
|GZE
|Muchinjikwa
|31.
|Janet Manyowa
|Many Blessings
|32.
|Guspy Warrior
|Tasara Tega
|33.
|Ropa Sakala
|Tsamba
|34.
|Natasha Muz
|Fake Friend
|35.
|Mambo Dhuterere ft Zolasko
|Hamen Hlebana
|36.
|I Am King ft Chiweddar
|Mapiserema
|37.
|Shashl
|Ghetto Buddies
|38.
|Diamond Platnumz ft Koffi Olomide
|Waah!
|39.
|Poptain
|Before
|40.
|Cassper Nyovest ft Boohle
|Siyathandana
|41.
|Audius Mtawarira
|Lovers
|42.
|Jah Prayzah
|Svovi Yangu
|43.
|Anita Jaxson
|High On Your Love
|44.
|Ishan & Tamy Moyo
|Miss Ril Baad
|45.
|Bryan K & Tamy Moyo
|Energy
|46.
|DJ Cleo
|Gcina Impilo
|47.
|Ganze
|Zvandinoda
|48.
|Nutty O
|Safe
|49.
|Omah Lay
|Understand
|50.
|Masa Caroleen ft Mwenje Mathole
|Maranatha