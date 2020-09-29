Difference between revisions of "Statutory Instrument"





Background

A statutory instrument has the same legal status as an Act of Parliament, except that it must be consistent with the relevant Act of Parliament delegating the authority to make that statutory instrument. When it is consistent with the relevant Act, it is said to be intra vires. The relevant Act is called the ‘parent Act’ or the ‘enabling Act’. A statutory instrument that is inconsistent with the enabling Act is said to be ultra vires and, for that reason, is void. For a statutory instrument to be intra vires, it must meet two requirements. First, it must be within the powers of the delegated authority. Second, it must not be grossly unreasonable.