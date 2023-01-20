Difference between revisions of "Stella Chiweshe"

Stella Rambisai Nekati Chiweshe defied the odds and the tradition when she started learning to play mbira, an instrument which culturally forbidden to women. She also risked arrest as she was part of the underground [[Shona]] cultural activities that had been banned by the colonial regime. Chiweshe's passion for the instrument caused her to learn it between 1966-1969. In those days she was labelled 'loose' as she spend most of her time with men who were teaching him.<ref>Jennifer Byrne, [http://www.rootsworld.com/interview/chiweshe.shtml Stella Chiweshe: Seeking the sound of liberation], 'Roots World', Published: ND, Retrieved: 14 Apr 2014</ref> After mastering it she went on to sign a deal with Teal Record Company (now [[Grammar Records]] that saw her release her first single 'Kasahwa' which went gold. Chiweshe went on to record more than 20 singles with the same company between 1975 and 1978 but they were never promoted hence they were never played on radio. This only made her stronger as she went on to form her first band 'Earthquake' in 1979 after Teal refused to record mbira music. Her talent promoted her to assume a leading role as a mbira player and dancer in the National Dance Company of Zimbabwe in 1981.<ref>[http://www.africanmusiciansprofiles.com/stella.htm Stella Chiweshe]</ref> The group toured many countries holding shows.

Stella Rambisai Chiweshe defied the odds and the tradition when she started learning to play mbira, an instrument which culturally forbidden to women. She also risked arrest as she was part of the underground [[Shona]] cultural activities that had been banned by the colonial regime. Chiweshe's passion for the instrument caused her to learn it between 1966-1969. In those days she was labelled 'loose' as she spend most of her time with men who were teaching him.<ref>Jennifer Byrne, [http://www.rootsworld.com/interview/chiweshe.shtml Stella Chiweshe: Seeking the sound of liberation], 'Roots World', Published: ND, Retrieved: 14 Apr 2014</ref> After mastering it she went on to sign a deal with Teal Record Company (now [[Grammar Records]] that saw her release her first single 'Kasahwa' which went gold. Chiweshe went on to record more than 20 singles with the same company between 1975 and 1978 but they were never promoted hence they were never played on radio. This only made her stronger as she went on to form her first band 'Earthquake' in 1979 after Teal refused to record mbira music. Her talent promoted her to assume a leading role as a mbira player and dancer in the National Dance Company of Zimbabwe in 1981.<ref>[http://www.africanmusiciansprofiles.com/stella.htm Stella Chiweshe]</ref> The group toured many countries holding shows.

Stella Rambisai Chiweshe was a popular Zimbabwean mbira player and arguably the first pioneer of Chimurenga music. She mad history by becoming the first successful female artist to venture into the male-dominated music industry.

Background

She was born on the 8th of July 1964 in Mujumi Village, Mhondoro, about 45 miles from the capital city, Harare .[1] She was married to a German national and spent most of her time in Germany. Her daughter Virgina Mukwesha is also a musician having been taught to play mbira since she was 12.

Music career

Stella Rambisai Nekati Chiweshe defied the odds and the tradition when she started learning to play mbira, an instrument which culturally forbidden to women. She also risked arrest as she was part of the underground Shona cultural activities that had been banned by the colonial regime. Chiweshe's passion for the instrument caused her to learn it between 1966-1969. In those days she was labelled 'loose' as she spend most of her time with men who were teaching him.[2] After mastering it she went on to sign a deal with Teal Record Company (now Grammar Records that saw her release her first single 'Kasahwa' which went gold. Chiweshe went on to record more than 20 singles with the same company between 1975 and 1978 but they were never promoted hence they were never played on radio. This only made her stronger as she went on to form her first band 'Earthquake' in 1979 after Teal refused to record mbira music. Her talent promoted her to assume a leading role as a mbira player and dancer in the National Dance Company of Zimbabwe in 1981.[3] The group toured many countries holding shows.

International Tours

1981 - 1985 : She performed in:

Mozambique

Australia

Germany

Switzerland

Bulgaria

Yugoslavia

India

China

Korea.

1987: Recording and publication of "Ambuya?" with Piranha Records/Germany; triumphant concert at Hackney Empire/London and the Beat Apartheid Road Festival in Germany with two members of an English band the 3 Mustaphas 3.

1988: European tour with the Earthquake Band with shows in East Berlin for the "Festival des Politischen Liedes", West Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg.

1990: Publishing of "Chisi" with Piranha records for Europe and Japan, first release of "Ambuya?" for the USA. Her concert at the Heimatklänge-Festival in Berlin/Germany becomes the main act of the Festival. Concerts in Great Britain, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Led a women's workshop in Arhus/Denmark "Body in Soul"

1991: First release of "Kumusha"; tour throughout Europe where she shared the stage with Mory Kante, Lucky Dube, Pepe Kalle, Empire Bakuba and John Peel Session.

1992-1993: Tour in Greece, Turkey and throughout Europe with the Earthquake band. Led a women's workshop "Unter Wasser Fliegen" in Wuppertal/Germany as a teacher.

1994: Publishing of "Shungu"; concerts in Germany and Great Britain. Solo tour in Norway, Finland and Sweden. Womad Festival with Peter Gabriel in North America, where she played solo in front of more than 10,000 people.

1995: Tour in Europe with concerts in Slovenia, Switzerland, Austria, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Hungary and Germany. Womad Festival in Australia with the "Trio"

1996: Tour in Europe with concerts in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Great Britain and Ireland with her mother on percussion and her "Mbira Ensemble" ( 5 musicians)

1997: Solo tour in Europe with concerts in Italy, Switzerland, Germany and the Czech Republic.

1998: "Global Divas" tour in the USA sharing the stage with Susana Baca (Peru) and Tish Hinojosa (New Mexico) through more than 30 concerts. European tour and a number of radio recordings in the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany with the Trio.

Awards

The track 'Kumusha' won her a 1993 Billboard Music Award for performance on the Adult/ Alternativ/ World Music Album of the year) -Shungu 1990. In 2006, she won a National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA)for being for being the most outstanding female artist in the music industry and for being the ambassador of the Zimbabwean culture.

As an Actress

Ambuya Chiweshe is not only a talented musician but an actress as well. She showed his versetality by featuring in Godwin Mawuru’s film, 'I Am The Future' in 1989.[4]

Discography

Ndizvozvo Ambuya (19870

Chisi (1989)

Kumusha (1991)

Shungu (1994)

Shungu*

The best of Stella Chiweshe (1998)

The Healing Tree (2001)

Tapera (2002)

Talking Mbira

Death

Stella Chiweshe died on the 20th of January 2023 at her Kuwadzana home in Harare. The ZTN reported that close relatives confirmed her death.[5]