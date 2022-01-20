Stella and Zex Manatsa have six sons: the firstborn is called Green the other sons are Aaron and [[Tendai Manatsa|Benjamin]]. Zex Manatsa said he named his firstborn Green after his band and the other two names were meant to rhyme with ‘‘arrows’’ and ‘‘band’’ respectively to replicate Green Arrows Band. Their other sons are; Freedom<ref name="S"/> , Shingirai and Taku Zex.

Zex(left) and Stella (right) Manatsa

Stella Manatsa (nee Katehwe) is the wife of the late Zimbabwean musician Zex Manatsa.

Background

The Manatsas lost their house in Southerton, cars and other properties. Stella Manatsa and her husband decided to turn to God in 1994 when they had relocated to Bulawayo. They both enrolled for theological training a year later and became ZAOGA FIF Church pastors in 1998. They served the church in various suburbs including Westgate.[1]

Zex and Stella Manatsa at their wedding

Stella and Zex Manatsa had their wedding at Rufaro Stadium on August 25, 1979. Thomas Mapfumo, Tineyi Chikupo, Manu Kambami and many others performed on the day. Oliver Mtukudzi was supposed to perform but he had an urgent commitment on the day. There were drum majorettes near Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s Mbare studios that accompanied the convoy to Rufaro. [1] Zex Manatsa's promoter Jack Sadza called the wedding the Wedding of the Year and chose Rufaro Stadium as the venue for the wedding, and fans paid $1 each to witness the ceremony.[2]

Children

Stella and Zex Manatsa have six sons: the firstborn is called Green the other sons are Aaron and Benjamin. Zex Manatsa said he named his firstborn Green after his band and the other two names were meant to rhyme with ‘‘arrows’’ and ‘‘band’’ respectively to replicate Green Arrows Band. Their other sons are; Freedom[2], Shingirai and Taku Zex.

