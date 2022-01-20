Pindula

+
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  Stella Manatsa <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| honorific_suffix  =
 +
| image              = Stella and Zex Manatsa.jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_size        = 250px
 +
| alt                = Stella Manatsa Biography
 +
| caption            = Zex (left) and Stella (right) Manatsa
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        = Stella Katehwe <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        = <!--{{birth date|1944|01|01}} -->
 +
| birth_place        = [[Mhangura]], [[Zimbabwe]]
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = <!--{{death date and age|2022|01|20|1944|01|01}}-->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = Pastor
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      = [[ZAOGA FIF]]
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          = Filling up [[Rufaro Stadium]] during their white wedding on 25 August 1979
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- {{height|cm=X}} OR {{height|ft=X|in=Y}}-->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            = [[Zex Manatsa]]
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = Green Manatsa, Aaron, [[Tendai Manatsa]], Freedom, Shingirai, Taku Zex Jr
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          = [[Selmor Mtukudzi]], Sharon Manatsa
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Stella Manatsa (nee Katehwe)''' is the wife of the late [[Zimbabwean]] musician [[Zex Manatsa]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Stella Manatsa
Stella Manatsa Biography
Zex (left) and Stella (right) Manatsa
BornStella Katehwe
Mhangura, Zimbabwe
OccupationPastor
OrganizationZAOGA FIF
Known forFilling up Rufaro Stadium during their white wedding on 25 August 1979
Spouse(s)Zex Manatsa
ChildrenGreen Manatsa, Aaron, Tendai Manatsa, Freedom, Shingirai, Taku Zex Jr
RelativesSelmor Mtukudzi, Sharon Manatsa

Stella Manatsa (nee Katehwe) is the wife of the late Zimbabwean musician Zex Manatsa.

Background

The Manatsas lost their house in Southerton, cars and other properties. Stella Manatsa and her husband decided to turn to God in 1994 when they had relocated to Bulawayo. They both enrolled for theological training a year later and became ZAOGA FIF Church pastors in 1998. They served the church in various suburbs including Westgate.[1]

Wedding At Rufaro Stadium

Zex and Stella Manatsa at their wedding

Stella and Zex Manatsa had their wedding at Rufaro Stadium on August 25, 1979. Thomas Mapfumo, Tineyi Chikupo, Manu Kambami and many others performed on the day. Oliver Mtukudzi was supposed to perform but he had an urgent commitment on the day. There were drum majorettes near Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s Mbare studios that accompanied the convoy to Rufaro. [1] Zex Manatsa's promoter Jack Sadza called the wedding the Wedding of the Year and chose Rufaro Stadium as the venue for the wedding, and fans paid $1 each to witness the ceremony.[2]

Children

Stella and Zex Manatsa have six sons: the firstborn is called Green the other sons are Aaron and Benjamin. Zex Manatsa said he named his firstborn Green after his band and the other two names were meant to rhyme with ‘‘arrows’’ and ‘‘band’’ respectively to replicate Green Arrows Band. Their other sons are; Freedom[2], Shingirai and Taku Zex.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Godwin Muzari, Manatsa revisits legendary Rufaro wedding, The Herald, Published: May 17, 2018, Retrieved: January 19, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 The Zexie Manatsa story, The Standard, Published: July 19, 2020, Retrieved: January 20, 2022


