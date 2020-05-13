Difference between revisions of "Stella Shambira"

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

In July 2018, Stella Shambira was elected to Ward 24 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1167 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Zaka RDC with 1167 votes, beating Energy Chivange of MDC-Alliance with 798 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

