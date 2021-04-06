Difference between revisions of "Steny Warikandwa"
In July 2018, Steny Warikandwa was elected to Ward 11 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1793 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1793 votes, beating Vongai Mutsigwa of Zanu PF with 566 votes, Brighton Kanyama of MDC-T with 402 votes, Admire Mutize, independent with 82 votes, Hamilton Makayikayi of ZDU with 30 votes, Wellington Kungwengwe of PRC with 29 votes, Plaxedes Netsai Mudare of BZA with 22 votes, Delon Masase of CODE with 17 votes, Searchmore Nengomasha of ZIPP with 16 votes, and Fungai Nyamagoromondo of UANC with 9 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
