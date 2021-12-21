|description= Stephen "Sarkozy" Chuma is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the MDC Alliance. Chuma is the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson.

Stephen "Sarkozy" Chuma is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the MDC Alliance. Chuma is the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson.

Arrests

February 2020

On February 29 2020, Chuma and his colleagues were jailed at the Harare Remand Prison for 25 days before they were released on bail. Chuma and 11 others were arrested on charges of gathering with the intent to cause violence in Chitungwiza.

They were arrested after they were found by riot police seated at Job Sikhala’s house ahead of a raid that was conducted by the law enforcement agents.

Chuma was arrested together with Elton Marimbe, Nyasha Mutsindikwa, Dambudzo Mhike, Tendayi Timuri, Jabulani Chatindiara, Chris Muretu, Terrence Manjengwa, John Molebaleng, Bruan Mushakwe, Tanyaradzwa Zawaira and Taurai Nyamanhindi.

They were freed on bail in March 2020 and remanded to June 17 2020. Chuma claimed a security detail threatened them with death while in remand prison. When he was released he told The Standard that they were made to watch Zanu PF propaganda documentaries for three hours on Friday 20 March and Tuesday 25 March 2020.[1]

June 2020

In June 2020, Stephen Chuma was arrested by Law and Order Police in connection with a Harare demonstration that resulted in the alleged abduction of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. Chuma was arrested in Chitungwiza and taken to Harare Central Police Station on 17 June 2020.

Police accused Chuma of being part of the demonstration by Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova on 13 May 2020. The trio staged a peaceful demonstration in Harare in which they were calling on the government to provide food for the poor during Covid-19 national lockdown.[2]