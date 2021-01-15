Difference between revisions of "Stephen Dhliwayo"
In July 2018, Stephen Dhliwayo was elected to Ward 40 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 12 683 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 40 Harare Municipality with 12 683 votes, beating Samuel Garachani of Zanu PF with 6032 votes, Chiedza Muteve of MDC-T with 713 votes, Knowledge Chawapiwa, independent with 425 votes, Themba Ndebele of PRC with 196 votes, Charles Suwali of ZAPU with 159 votes and Terrence Sithole of MPF with 69 votes. [1]
