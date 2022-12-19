Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Stephen E Kavhuru"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Stephen E Kavhuru''' was elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1066 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on hi...")
 
 
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Mutasa RDC]] with 1066 votes, beating [[Regina Barara]] of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes and [[Precious Nyakujara]] of ZIPP with 60 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
+
'''2018''' – elected to Ward 6 [[Mutasa RDC]] with 1066 votes, beating [[Regina Barara]] of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes and [[Precious Nyakujara]] of ZIPP with 60 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
 +
 
 +
'''2022''' - Following the death of '''Stephen Kavhuru''', a by-election was held for Ward 6 on '''17 December 2022'''. It returned:
 +
* [[Regina Barara]] of Zanu PF with 1 080 votes or 71.7 percent,
 +
* [[Babrah Nyamuru]] of CCC with 433 votes or 28.3 percent,
 +
Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Latest revision as of 08:42, 19 December 2022

In July 2018, Stephen E Kavhuru was elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1066 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC with 1066 votes, beating Regina Barara of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes and Precious Nyakujara of ZIPP with 60 votes. [1]

2022 - Following the death of Stephen Kavhuru, a by-election was held for Ward 6 on 17 December 2022. It returned:

Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Stephen_E_Kavhuru&oldid=121909"