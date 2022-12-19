Difference between revisions of "Stephen E Kavhuru"
Latest revision as of 08:42, 19 December 2022
In July 2018, Stephen E Kavhuru was elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1066 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC with 1066 votes, beating Regina Barara of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes and Precious Nyakujara of ZIPP with 60 votes. [1]
2022 - Following the death of Stephen Kavhuru, a by-election was held for Ward 6 on 17 December 2022. It returned:
- Regina Barara of Zanu PF with 1 080 votes or 71.7 percent,
- Babrah Nyamuru of CCC with 433 votes or 28.3 percent,
Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020