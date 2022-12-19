Difference between revisions of "Stephen E Kavhuru"

Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.

'''2022''' - Following the death of '''Stephen Kavhuru''', a by-election was held for Ward 6 on '''17 December 2022'''. It returned:

In July 2018, Stephen E Kavhuru was elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1066 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mutasa RDC with 1066 votes, beating Regina Barara of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes and Precious Nyakujara of ZIPP with 60 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

