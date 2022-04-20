Stephen Kabozo says he was a member of the Youth League soon after secondary school. According to him, his first position was in the main wing in 2012 in the transport and welfare department for the Mukaradzi District.<ref name="H"/ >

Stephen Kabozo is a politician from the ZANU PF party. He contested in the 2018 elections and won becoming a Member of Parliament for Mt Darwin South. He won with 21000 votes while the runner-up had 3000 votes.

Background

He claims that his father was an ex-combatant and, in 1979 his homestead was bombed and his 7-year-old brother Andrew died while he managed to escape.[1]





Wife & Children

Stephen Kabozo is married to Phillis Jokera and as of April 2018 they have four children.[1]

Career

Stephen Kabozo says he was a member of the Youth League soon after secondary school. According to him, his first position was in the main wing in 2012 in the transport and welfare department for the Mukaradzi District.[1]