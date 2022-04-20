Difference between revisions of "Stephen Kabozo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals =
| post-nominals =
|−
| image = Kabozo.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|+
| image = Kabozo.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_upright =
| image_upright =
|−
| alt =
|+
| alt =
| caption =
| caption =
| native_name =
| native_name =
|Line 97:
|Line 97:
==References==
==References==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
Latest revision as of 10:51, 20 April 2022
|Stephen Kabozo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Political party
|ZANU PF
|Spouse(s)
|Phillis Jokera
Stephen Kabozo is a politician from the ZANU PF party. He contested in the 2018 elections and won becoming a Member of Parliament for Mt Darwin South. He won with 21000 votes while the runner-up had 3000 votes.
Background
He claims that his father was an ex-combatant and, in 1979 his homestead was bombed and his 7-year-old brother Andrew died while he managed to escape.[1]
Wife & Children
Stephen Kabozo is married to Phillis Jokera and as of April 2018 they have four children.[1]
Career
Stephen Kabozo says he was a member of the Youth League soon after secondary school. According to him, his first position was in the main wing in 2012 in the transport and welfare department for the Mukaradzi District.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Fungai Lupande, Kabozo: Man of the people, The Herald, Published: June 29, 2018, Retrieved: April 20, 2022