In July 2018, Stephen Masango was elected to Ward 11 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1188 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Bindura RDC with 1188 votes, beating Saymore Mashorogoto of MDC Alliance with 556 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]