Difference between revisions of "Stephen Muchawamba Makoni"

In July 2018, Stephen Muchawamba Makoni was elected to Ward 19 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 819 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Makoni RDC with 819 votes, beating Patience Nhendere of MDC-Alliance with 805 votes and Leonard Israel Nhamo Murengami, independent with 106 votes. [1]

