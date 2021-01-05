Stephen Mudawarima is the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Chief Executive Officer.

Education

Mudawarima holds an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe, ACCA Diploma in Financial Management and in 2021 it was reported that he was on his final stages of the MA Olympic Studies with the Germany Sport University Cologne.

Mudawarima is also a trained ICT professional, holding a higher national diploma in IT, and professional qualifications in systems audit, risk and governance.[1]

Career

In January 2021, Mudawarima was appointed by the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee as the new chief executive, taking over from Anna Mguni who stepped down after a nine-year reign. Prior to his appointment as CEO he was a member of the ZOC board and sits on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Education Technical Working Group-Global Learning Development Framework. He has also landed assignments around the world, including Rio Olympics, All Africa Games, Zone VI Youth games, World Karate Tournaments in the UK and Japan. He is also a member of the RADO Technical Working Group on Education, National Anti-Doping Coordinating Committee and is a certified Doping Control Officer.

Mudawarima has held various management positions in a career spanning more than 13 years at Delta Beverages. Prior to joining Delta, he had worked for a number of payments and business process outsourcing service companies.

He has consulted for big accounting firms and has worked as an independent professional associate for a national trade development and promotion organisation.

He is also an avid runner, has completed the Soweto Marathon 2018, and holds a black belt in full contact Kyokushin karate. [1]