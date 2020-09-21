Difference between revisions of "Stephen Munyenyiwa"

In July 2018, Stephen Munyenyiwa was elected to Ward 32 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1396 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 32 Masvingo RDC with 1396 votes, beating Christopher Chishiri of MDC-Alliance with 403 votes, Rabson Elford Mutande, independent with 126 votes and Marko Ruchaka of PRC with 16 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

