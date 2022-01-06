| image = Stephen-mutamba .jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

Stephen Mutamba is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Background

His nephew Thomas Mabgwe who is a Detective Assistant Inspector appeared in court on 27 August 2020 accused of receiving two housing stands as a bribe. Mabgwe who was arrested at Mutamba’s house was accused of receiving the two stands worth US$78,000 as a protection token from a man who was facing a criminal probe. The incident allegedly happened in 2015 when Mabgwe was attached to the Harare Magistrate’s Court as a public prosecutor.[1]

Career

In 2019, Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from Crime to Operations.[2] On 6 January 2021, the ZRP announced that Mutamba had been reassigned by Godwin Matanga from Operations to Administration.[3]